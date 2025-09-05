Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Officially ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Godwin didn't practice this week and seems highly unlikely to play Week 2. Auman and other reporters have said that Godwin is on the active roster so he can practice with teammates later this month, not because the Buccaneers expect him to play in games before October. Neither team nor player have been willing to say as much, with the official word for now simply being that Godwin remains absent from practice and won't play Week 1 at Atlanta.
