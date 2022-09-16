Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Godwin missed practice all week after injuring his hamstring in his first game back from an ACL tear. Both teams have loaded injury reports for this NFC South clash, with Tampa's list of questionable players including fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (calf), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all three of whom managed limited practices Friday.