Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said Tuesday that Godwin (ankle) is "exactly where" the team hoped he would be in his recovery but that the team hasn't yet made a decision on whether he will start the season on the PUP list, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin began training camp on the active/PUP list, and if shifted to the reserve/PUP list at the start of the regular season he'll have to sit out a minimum of four games before being activated. The 29-year-old wideout is recovering form a dislocated left ankle suffered Week 7 of last season, and while by all accounts his recovery has proceeded entirely on track, Godwin remains without a timeline to return to practice, and his availability for Week 1 and beyond seems truly up-in-the-air. Rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka, second-year wideout Jalen McMillan and TE Cade Otton (hamstring) will benefit from increased target opportunities if Godwin does have to miss time early in the regular season.

