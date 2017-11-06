Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: One catch in Week 9
Godwin secured his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints and also recovered a fumble.
The rookie notched one reception for the fifth straight game, but all have been under 10 yards. Godwin's role in the offense continues to be minimal, with the 18 snaps he saw Sunday serving as his typical level of involvement. The Penn State product appears destined for the No. 4 receiver role for the balance of the campaign unless head coach Dirk Koetter opts to make drastic changes on offense in the wake of the team's losing streak.
