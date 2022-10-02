Godwin (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but remains a game-time decision, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin and Julio Jones (knee) are both listed as questionable but expected to suit up Sunday, as long as things go well in pregame warmups. However, the timing of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. E.T. kickoff still poses a challenge for fantasy managers making lineup decisions, especially as Godwin and Julio appear to be true game-time decisions. It's additionally possible that Godwin's reps could be limited as a precaution, even if he is cleared to take the field.