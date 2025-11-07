Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin (fibula) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New England, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Godwin hasn't practiced for a month and will now miss a fourth consecutive game. Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard likely will be Tampa Bay's top three WRs again.
