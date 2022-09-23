Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring in the season opener. He's no lock to be back for Week 4 against Kansas City, though the Bucs haven't commented on his availability (or lack thereof) beyond Week 3. They'll be shorthanded this weekend, with Mike Evans suspended and each of Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) listed as questionable.