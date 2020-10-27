Godwin is slated to miss the Buccaneers' Week 8 game against the Giants after undergoing surgery Tuesday to address a fractured left index finger, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though Godwin wasn't forced to exit early Sunday in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders, the wideout apparently sustained the injury on his touchdown catch with 7:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. He finished the contest with nine receptions for 88 yards on nine targets while playing 59 of the Bucs' 72 offensive snaps. According to Stroud, Godwin's surgery went without a hitch and his prognosis is good, leaving the Buccaneers optimistic he'll be ready to return to action Week 9 against the Saints. If that's the case, Godwin would be rejoining a pass-catching group that includes the newly signed Antonio Brown, who is expected to be reinstated from his suspension at the conclusion of Week 8.