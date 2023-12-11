Godwin brought in five of 11 targets for 53 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Godwin led the Bucs in receptions, receiving yards and targets, helping pick up the slack for an atypically inefficient Mike Evans, who brought in one of six targets for eight yards. Godwin saved his best for last as well, recording a team-high 32-yard grab on what would turn out to be Tampa Bay's game-winning drive. Godwin's solid day was an especially welcome sight considering he was shut out of the air attack altogether in Week 13 against the Panthers. Godwin will aim to build on Sunday's production in a Week 15 road matchup against the Packers.