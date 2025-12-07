Godwin brought in five of eight targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Godwin led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on an afternoon where Baker Mayfield threw for just 122 yards. The highlight of the veteran wideout's day came on a 32-yard reception in the first half, and Godwin now has an 8-133- line on 13 targets over the last two games after a quiet Week 12 return from a long absence against the Rams. Godwin will next face off with the Falcons' talented secondary in a Week 15 home matchup on Thursday night.