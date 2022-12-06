Godwin brought in eight of 13 targets for 63 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, serving as the workhorse of the pass-catching crew yet again. The veteran wideout recorded his final three catches on Tampa Bay's last two drives, and he actually had a five-yard touchdown grab with 19 seconds remaining erased by a holding call on Donovan Smith. Godwin now has six double-digit target tallies in the last seven games, and he should be in line for another very busy afternoon against a talented but beatable 49ers secondary in a Week 14 road matchup.