Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 51 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Godwin led the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards on a quiet day for the air attack. The veteran wideout finished the regular season on a high note, recording at least six receptions in three of the last four games and posting over 50 receiving yards in each of the final five contests of the regular season. Godwin also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight campaign and fourth time in the last five years with Sunday's production, and he'll draw a favorable matchup to open the postseason against the Eagles' shaky secondary in a home wild-card matchup next weekend.