Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in win
Godwin brought in seven of nine targets for 91 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets for the afternoon, but on a day when Jameis Winston comfortably eclipsed 400 passing yards, the receiver's day could arguably be considered somewhat underwhelming from a fantasy perspective. Nevertheless, Godwin's yardage tally was his second highest since Week 6, so it did represent a nice bump over his average over recent weeks. Additionally, with Mike Evans having suffered what could be a serious hamstring injury Sunday, Godwin could be set to serve as the No. 1 wideout in coach Bruce Arians' high-powered attack for what remains of the campaign.
