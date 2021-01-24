Godwin secured five of nine targets for 110 yards and rushed once for six yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Godwin's receptions, receiving yards and targets paced the Buccaneers on the afternoon, and his one carry, which came on third down with 48 seconds remaining, ensured Tampa Bay would become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The fourth-year wideout also had a team-high 52-yard grab early in the second quarter a play prior Leonard Fournette's 20-yard touchdown rush that marked Tampa Bay's second score, and he made a clutch 11-yard grab on a key fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a Ryan Succop field goal which extended the lead back to eight points. Godwin certainly did his part to step up in the absence of Antonio Brown (knee), and he'll look to once again play a prominent role irrespective of his teammate's availability in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.