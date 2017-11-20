Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Pair of catches in Week 11 win
Godwin secured both of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
A week after posting a career-high five receptions in a Week 10 starting opportunity, Godwin showed some nice rapport with Ryan Fitzpatrick again despite sliding back down the depth chart with the return of Mike Evans from suspension. The Penn State product saw action on 22 snaps and posted his third-highest receiving yardage total of the season, which was partly comprised of a career-high 24-yard reception. Given his efforts in the past two games, Godwin's profile in the offense could progressively expand over the balance of the campaign.
