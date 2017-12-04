Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Pair of grabs in OT defeat
Godwin brought in two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
On a day when Jameis Winston spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers, Godwin actually equaled starters Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson in receptions while seeing action on 17 snaps. The Penn State product had a breakout of sorts (five receptions for 68 yards) in his Week 11 start against the Dolphins when Evans was suspended, but it's taken him the subsequent three contests to equal that catch total in his role as the No. 4 wideout.
