Godwin corralled two of three targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

The promising second-year man showed up well in limited action Thursday, connecting with Ryan Fitzpatrick for a 12-yard completion on first down during Tampa's second drive and then securing a five-yard pass from Jameis Winston on the latter's first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession. Godwin has been one of the standouts of camp thus far, with his encouraging showing Thursday only further advancing the notion that he has the inside track on the No. 3 receiver job over Adam Humphries.