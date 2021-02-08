Godwin secured two of four targets for nine yards during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Godwin had a disappointing conclusion to his 2020 season and postseason from an individual perspective, but the fourth-year wideout undeniably played a pivotal role in the team's championship run. He hauled in 65 of 84 targets for 840 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 regular-season games, quickly developing a rapport with Tom Brady and also generating a 5-110-0 line during the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers. However, the Penn State product is a pending unrestricted free agent, and his 2021 status will be the subject of scrutiny in the coming weeks ahead of the start of the new league year in March.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces receivers in championship win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Good to go•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Gets in limited work•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Logs limited practice listing•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Four grabs in divisional-round win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ready to take on Saints•