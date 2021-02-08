Godwin secured two of four targets for nine yards during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Godwin had a disappointing conclusion to his 2020 season and postseason from an individual perspective, but the fourth-year wideout undeniably played a pivotal role in the team's championship run. He hauled in 65 of 84 targets for 840 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 regular-season games, quickly developing a rapport with Tom Brady and also generating a 5-110-0 line during the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers. However, the Penn State product is a pending unrestricted free agent, and his 2021 status will be the subject of scrutiny in the coming weeks ahead of the start of the new league year in March.