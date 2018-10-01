Godwin brought in both of his targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Godwin saw his role decrease in the blowout defeat, as his reception and target totals were his lowest of the season. The second-year wideout also failed to get into the end zone for the first time in four games, but his stock remains bullish, particularly with Jameis Winston likely to resume starting quarterback duties in a Week 6 matchup against the Falcons following a Week 5 bye.