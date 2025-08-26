Godwin (ankle) passed a physical Tuesday, after which the Buccaneers activated him from the active/PUP list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin suffered a season-ending dislocated left ankle Week 7 of last season that required surgery. In early March, he inked a three-year, $66 million contract to remain with the Buccaneers, and while there was optimism from coach Todd Bowles during the offseason program that Godwin may be available Week 1, he opened training camp on active/PUP. Now that he's been cleared to practice, Godwin can return to action as soon as Sunday, Oct. 7 in Atlanta, but Tampa Bay continues to target October for his first game action of the campaign, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. As long as Godwin remains sidelined, Mike Evans and rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will serve as the team's top two wide receivers with Jalen McMillan out due to a sprained neck.