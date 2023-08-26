Godwin will have first in-game opportunity to work with newly named starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in Saturday's preseason finale against the Ravens, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield was named the starting quarterback Tuesday after winning a tightly contested job battle with Kyle Trask. The Buccaneers then announced the 2018 first overall pick would play the first half versus Baltimore along with Godwin and Mike Evans, giving the trio their first in-game opportunity to work together. Godwin and the rest of his offensive teammates have been learning new coordinator Dave Canales' system since OTAs, and the versatile Penn State product should see plenty of action in the short and intermediate areas of the field that the scheme is expected to focus on.