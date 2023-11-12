Godwin (illness) secured four of six targets for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The veteran wideout worked through his ailment to finish second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Mike Evans on the afternoon. Godwin's numbers Sunday were certainly an improvement over his season-worst 2-16 line against the Texans in Week 9, but he'll head into a tough Week 11 road matchup against the 49ers having recorded 77 yards or fewer in five consecutive contests.