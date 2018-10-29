Godwin brought in just two of seven targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also caught a game-tying two-point conversion pass.

Godwin saw fellow No. 3 receiver Adam Humphries outpace him in targets for the second straight game, although he did manage a reception of over 20 yards for the second consecutive contest and also snared a clutch two-point conversion pass to knot the game at 34-34 with 1:10 remaining. The 22-year-old has encouragingly seen between six and 10 looks in five of his last six contests, so his role in the pass-centric offense appears locked in. While an inefficient catch rate led to Godwin equaling a season low in receptions Sunday, he's still averaging 4.0 catches (on 6.3 targets) and 48.6 yards over the first seven games while also compiling four touchdowns.

