Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Posts 17-yard catch in loss
Godwin brought in one of two targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
The rookie's production has predictably slid downward since his one-week starting assignment in Week 10, but he's at least showing up on the stat sheet each week. Godwin has notably seen a deeper depth of target recently, as he now has three consecutive double-digit YPCs after accomplishing the feat only once in his first eight contests. He'll look to exploit the Packers' vulnerable secondary in a Week 13 matchup.
