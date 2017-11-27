Godwin brought in one of two targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie's production has predictably slid downward since his one-week starting assignment in Week 10, but he's at least showing up on the stat sheet each week. Godwin has notably seen a deeper depth of target recently, as he now has three consecutive double-digit YPCs after accomplishing the feat only once in his first eight contests. He'll look to exploit the Packers' vulnerable secondary in a Week 13 matchup.