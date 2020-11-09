Godwin (finger) had three catches (six targets) for 41 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New Orleans.

It was a dreadful performance all around from the Buccaneers in a primetime matchup where the team was trying to dethrone the old guard of the NFC South. Despite throwing for nearly the entire game (38 pass attempts to four carries), Tom Brady was unable to establish any rhythm with his top wideouts. The good news here is that Godwin escaped the contest without aggravating the finger injury that forced him to miss last week's contest. Look for the entire unit to bounce back against the Panthers on Sunday.