Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Posts five grabs in OT win
Godwin brought in five of six targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.
Godwin posted the best success rate among the Buccaneers' pass catchers in the win. The second-year wideout has logged at least five catches in four of six games this season, seeing between six and 10 targets in those contests. The numbers are in line with the team's preseason company line of treating Godwin like a starting receiver this season in terms of his involvement. He'll look to add to his impressive haul of four touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 8.
