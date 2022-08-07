Godwin (knee) ran full-speed routes during individual and positional drills for the second consecutive day in Saturday's practice, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The recovering receiver's rehab process is coming along as well as could be expected at this juncture, with head coach Todd Bowles emphasizing how effectively Godwin is moving around just nine months removed from his ACL injury. The team will naturally continue to exercise considerable caution with Godwin, but the fact the Week 1 clash against the Cowboys is still over a month away seemingly gives him a fighting chance of playing at least a limited role in that contest.