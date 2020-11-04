Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Godwin (finger) participated fully in Wednesday's walk-through practice, though the receiver didn't catch passes during the session, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "We won't know until Friday if he can catch a ball," Arians said of Godwin.

While a player's full participation to begin the week of practice normally bodes well for his chances of gaining clearance for game action, Arians' comments imply that Godwin's status will still need to be monitored heading into the weekend. Godwin, who is looking to return from Oct. 27 surgery to repair a fractured left index finger, has been Tom Brady's favorite target when he's been healthy this season, with the wideout producing 25 receptions for 279 yards and two touchdowns over the four games he's played. The 24-year-old may notice a slight downturn in his opportunities once cleared to play, however, as the Buccaneers will add seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown to their pass-catching group this Sunday against the Saints.