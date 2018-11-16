Godwin (ankle) took part in practice drills Friday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

It won't be clear until after practice how much Godwin was able to do, but it's a good sign that he was able to get some work in after sitting out the previous two days. His status for Week 11 will be revealed when the Buccaneers' final injury report of the week is released.

