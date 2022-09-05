Godwin (knee) was spotted at Monday's practice without a brace on his right leg, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Godwin's health continues to progress in the right direction as Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys grows nearer, and to see him practice without a brace on his surgically repaired right knee is certainly notable. It looks like a real possibility that Godwin could be available Week 1, though if he does suit up a reduced snap count could be on the table. The Buccaneers' first set of injury reports of the 2022 campaign will shed more light on Godwin's status.