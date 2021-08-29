Godwin recorded three receptions on three targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason contest against Houston.
Godwin joined the team's first-string offense for three drives and delivered an impressive performance in the preseason finale. He recorded receptions of 32, 28 and 24 yards, the last of which went for a trip to the end zone. Godwin will now turn his entire focus to a Week 1 matchup against Dallas, and he should be in line for plenty of targets while playing alongside Mike Evans and Antonio Brown.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Poised to sit out Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Back at practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No deal before deadline•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Working toward long-term deal•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Signs franchise tender•