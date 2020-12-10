Godwin (finger) practiced fully Thursday.
After not practicing at all Wednesday, Godwin handled every rep one day later. Meanwhile, Mike Evans (hamstring) downgraded from limited to no activity during that span. Evans gutted through injuries early on this season before putting together a lengthy spell without any health concerns, so his status could impact the rest of the Buccaneers' receiving corps. Friday's injury report may clear up whether Godwin is poised for more targets than usual.
