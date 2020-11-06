Godwin (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but head coach Bruce Arians said earlier Friday that he expects the receiver to return from a one-game absence, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin backed up Arians' optimism about his status by practicing fully Friday after the Buccaneers listed him as a limited participant earlier this week in his first two practices since undergoing surgery Oct. 27 to repair a fractured left index finger. Notably, Godwin caught the ball Friday for the first time since his procedure, so assuming that wasn't too much of an issue, he should be ready to start and handle a normal snap load come Sunday. The Buccaneers are slated to unveil a star-studded pass-catching corps Week 9, as Antonio Brown is set to make his much-anticipated team debut alongside Godwin, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.