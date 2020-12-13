Godwin secured two of three targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Godwin was able to suit up for his first game since having the pins in his surgically repaired index finger removed, but he played a very minor role on a day when Tom Brady put the ball up a season-low 23 times. The Penn State product's catch and yardage tallies were season-low figures, but he'll look to revert to his usual numbers in a favorable Week 15 road divisional matchup against the Falcons.