Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Quiet in Week 13 victory

Godwin secured four of six targets for 50 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Godwin crashed back down to earth after his eye-popping 7-184-2 line in the Week 12 win over the Falcons, with Jameis Winston getting Breshad Perriman (5-87) and O.J. Howard (5-60) involved at an atypically high rate Sunday. Despite the downturn, Godwin has the ability to pop off on any given week, and with no fewer than six targets in nine straight games, a robust role in the offense is all but guaranteed each time he suits up. The third-year wideout will look to bounce back with better production versus the Colts in Week 14.