Godwin recorded six receptions on seven targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Godwin finished tied for second on the team with seven targets, but he was by far the most efficient pass catcher and paced the team in yardage. Particularly positive has been his more aggressive usage down the field of late, as he has three receptions of 20 or more yards -- one of which came against the Lions -- in his last two games after tallying only one across his first three contests. Mike Evans has served as Baker Mayfield's top target early on this season, but Godwin now has at least five catches in four of five contests.