Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Racks up career-best yardage total
Godwin brought in three of six targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
Drawing the start for the sidelined DeSean Jackson (ankle), Godwin turned in the Buccaneers' most exciting play of the afternoon by taking a short slant and shooting up the field for a 70-yard gain in the latter portion of the second quarter. The rookie has now compiled eight receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown in his two starts this season, and he could be in for another run with the first unit against the Saints in Week 17 if Jackson is unable to suit up.
