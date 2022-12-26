Godwin secured eight of 10 targets for 63 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Godwin led the Buccaneers wideouts in receptions and checked in third overall in receiving yards while tying Leonard Fournette for the team lead in targets. The sixth-year wideout has now logged double-digit looks in the passing game in three of the past five contests and has at least eight receptions in four of those games, making him a highly valuable PPR asset going into a Week 17 divisional clash against the Panthers that could decide the NFC South crown.