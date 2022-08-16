Godwin (knee) is handling 7-on-7 work in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Godwin is participating in 7-on-7 work for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair his right ACL, a notable step forward from individual drills. The Buccaneers will doubtless continue to take a cautious approach to Godwin's recovery, but his continual progress is a notable piece of good news for the team, especially with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Russell Gage (leg) not practicing this week.
