Godwin (ankle) and the Buccaneers reached agreement Monday on a three-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Godwin will stay with the only NFL team he's ever known, reportedly getting a $66 million contract that has two-thirds of the money guaranteed at signing. He would've signed an even larger deal if his fantastic 2024 campaign hadn't been cut short by a dislocated ankle Week 7. It's a good sign that the team with the most information about his recovery was willing to give Godwin a large contract, but we still haven't seen any reports about a recovery timeline or the possibility of ligament damage in his injured ankle. Godwin turned 29 in February, after averaging a career-high 19.7 PPR points in his seven games last season. He's unlikely to approach that level of production in 2025, coming back from a major injury to rejoin a Tampa Bay offense that now has WR Jalen McMillan competing for targets and Josh Grizzard replacing Liam Coen as the playcaller.