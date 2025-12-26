Godwin (fibula) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Miami.

Godwin opened Week 17 prep Wednesday with a limited session due to his lingering fibula injury before being listed as a DNP for rest purposes on Thursday's estimated practice report. He then logged a full practice Friday, clearing him to suit up this weekend. Godwin has earned at least a 60 percent snap share in four straight games, a stretch in which he's tallied a 17-183-1 line on 24 targets.