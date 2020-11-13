Godwin (finger) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Carolina, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Godwin returned from a one-game absence last week, catching three of six targets for 41 yards while playing 94 percent of the offensive snaps in a 38-3 loss to New Orleans. He was a full practice participant Friday and shouldn't have any limitations come Sunday, but he does have significant competition for Tom Brady's attention in an offense that also features Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.
