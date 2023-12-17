Godwin (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Godwin took a questionable tag into the weekend after he was held out of the Buccaneers' first two Week 15 practices due to the knee issue before he returned to the field Friday as a full participant. The wideout's ability to close out the week by taking every rep in practice suggests he shouldn't face any major restrictions Sunday, despite the fact that he received the questionable tag heading into the contest. Godwin is coming off a Week 14 outing in which he saw his second-highest target count (11) of the season, though he finished with a modest 5-53-0 receiving line in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons.