Godwin (hip/quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Godwin had his practice reps managed due to a pair of injuries this week, beginning with two limited sessions and then sitting out entirely Friday, but there's no reason to believe he'll deal with any significant limitations Sunday. With Mike Evans (knee) also having been cleared to suit up in New Orleans, the Buccaneers' receiving corps will be at full strength.