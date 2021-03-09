Godwin is getting a franchise tag, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Godwin has already acknowledged this possibility and stated that he'll play out 2021 under the franchise tag if he doesn't get a new contract. Both parties likely prefer a long-term agreement, but that it doesn't necessarily mean it will be easy to agree on specifics before the negotiation deadline, which usually is set at July 15. Either way, Godwin won't be a free agent this offseason.
