Godwin brought in one of two targets for 18 yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie played a total of 34 snaps on the night, with an uptick in playing time coming as a result of DeSean Jackson logging a modest 23 snaps before exiting the game with ankle injury. Godwin had equaled season bests with five receptions for 68 yards in Week 14 against the Lions, so Monday's downturn was a disappointment to a degree. However, with Jackson's status for Week 16 very much in the air, Godwin may be afforded a starting opportunity against the Panthers in a Week 16 road tilt.