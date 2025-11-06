Godwin (fibula) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin has yet to resume on-field work following the Buccaneers' Week 9 bye and appears to be on track to miss his fourth consecutive game this Sunday against the Patriots. Unless Godwin is able to reverse the trend and practice in some fashion Friday, expect the Buccaneers to officially rule him out for Sunday's game on their final Week 10 injury report.