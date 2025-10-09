Godwin (fibula) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Unless he fits in some on-field work behind the scenes during the closed portion of Thursday's session, Godwin will go down as a non-participant for the Buccaneers' first two Week 6 practices. Fellow wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) and running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) have joined Godwin in sitting out both practices, putting the Buccaneers at risk of being without three of their top playmakers for Sunday's game against the 49ers. If both Godwin and Evans are sidelined for the Week 6 contest, Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson and Ryan Miller could all be in line for added snaps behind Emeka Egbuka, who would be locked in as Tampa Bay's clear No. 1 wideout.