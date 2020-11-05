Godwin (finger) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.

Though Godwin's ability to practice on a limited basis for the second day in a row is a welcome sight, his activity in Friday's session will ultimately be the deciding factor in whether he returns from a one-game absence Sunday versus New Orleans. Head coach Bruce Arians noted that Godwin will attempt to catch passes Friday, marking the first time he's been cleared to do so since undergoing surgery on his fractured left index finger last week. If Godwin experiences no issues with catching and securing the ball, he should be ready to handle a full snap load Sunday, but predicting how the targets will be divvied up in Tampa Bay's deep group of pass catchers may be difficult. The Buccaneers will have Antonio Brown available to make his team debut this weekend, though it's unclear how extensively he'll be involved as he sees his first game action in more than a year.