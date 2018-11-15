Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Remains sidelined Thursday
Godwin (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Godwin has now missed back-to-back sessions with the ankle issue, which he likely sustained during Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Redskins. The second-year wideout posted season highs with seven receptions for 103 yards in that contest, but the injury suddenly jeopardizes his chances of building on that performance this weekend against the Giants. The Buccaneers will see what Godwin can (or can't) do at Friday's practice before providing further clarity on his Week 11 status.
